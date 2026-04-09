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Congress to Deliberate Women's Reservation Law and West Asia Conflict Amid Rising Political Heat

The Congress party is set to hold a vital meeting to discuss amending the women's reservation law and West Asia conflict developments. This comes as the government pushes bills for women's representation and Lok Sabha seat increase. The Congress criticizes the government for potential political motives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-04-2026 16:19 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 16:19 IST
Congress to Deliberate Women's Reservation Law and West Asia Conflict Amid Rising Political Heat
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The Congress Working Committee will convene on Friday to discuss key issues, including the government's proposal to amend the women's reservation law and the ongoing West Asia conflict.

This meeting precedes a critical three-day parliamentary session where the Union Cabinet plans to introduce bills aimed at increasing women's representation by expanding the Lok Sabha.

The Congress has raised concerns that the government's rush in these matters indicates political motives, particularly in light of upcoming elections in West Bengal and Tamil Nadu.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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