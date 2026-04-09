Flight for Peace: Taiwan's Cheng Li-wun Advocates Harmony Amidst Tension

Cheng Li-wun, the leader of Taiwan's opposition party, the Kuomintang, made a powerful plea for peace in a visit to Shanghai on Thursday. Speaking at Yangshan Port, she stressed that birds, not missiles, should dominate the skies, referencing World War One poetry to underline her call for harmony.

Her visit to China comes amid heightened tensions, with Beijing's military activities around Taiwan showing no sign of abating. Despite Cheng's peace mission, Taiwan's defense ministry reported ongoing military deployments, including six aircraft and eight warships encircling the island within a 24-hour period.

Cheng, a potential candidate for talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping, faces criticism from Taiwan's ruling Democratic Progressive Party. Lawmakers like Michelle Lin argue that her trip has not alleviated the threats Taiwan faces. Meanwhile, President Lai Ching-te continues to push for dialogue with Beijing, rejecting its sovereignty claims over Taiwan.