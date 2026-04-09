Left Menu

Flight for Peace: Taiwan's Cheng Li-wun Advocates Harmony Amidst Tension

Taiwan's opposition leader Cheng Li-wun, during her peace mission in China, emphasizes the need for harmony over conflict by referencing poetry and urging Beijing to decrease military activities around Taiwan. Despite her efforts, China's military presence persists, highlighting ongoing tensions with Taiwan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-04-2026 10:24 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 10:24 IST
Flight for Peace: Taiwan's Cheng Li-wun Advocates Harmony Amidst Tension

Cheng Li-wun, the leader of Taiwan's opposition party, the Kuomintang, made a powerful plea for peace in a visit to Shanghai on Thursday. Speaking at Yangshan Port, she stressed that birds, not missiles, should dominate the skies, referencing World War One poetry to underline her call for harmony.

Her visit to China comes amid heightened tensions, with Beijing's military activities around Taiwan showing no sign of abating. Despite Cheng's peace mission, Taiwan's defense ministry reported ongoing military deployments, including six aircraft and eight warships encircling the island within a 24-hour period.

Cheng, a potential candidate for talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping, faces criticism from Taiwan's ruling Democratic Progressive Party. Lawmakers like Michelle Lin argue that her trip has not alleviated the threats Taiwan faces. Meanwhile, President Lai Ching-te continues to push for dialogue with Beijing, rejecting its sovereignty claims over Taiwan.

TRENDING

1
Catch the Latest Highlights in the World of Sports: From Masters Challenges to Olympic Park Fire

Catch the Latest Highlights in the World of Sports: From Masters Challenges ...

 Global
2
Astronauts Set Historic Milestones in Lunar Missions

Astronauts Set Historic Milestones in Lunar Missions

 Global
3
China’s Copper Conundrum: The Shift in Global Trade Dynamics

China’s Copper Conundrum: The Shift in Global Trade Dynamics

 Global
4
Political Aptitudes: The Powerplay Behind Baramati Bypoll Maneuvers

Political Aptitudes: The Powerplay Behind Baramati Bypoll Maneuvers

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No tech fix yet: Deepfakes are outpacing detection systems

Europe’s AI Act expands reach to autonomous agents

Blockchain set to transform project governance, but adoption faces structural barriers

Higher education embraces AI to cut costs and improve access

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026