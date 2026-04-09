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Assam's High-Stakes Election: Key Contests and Voter Turnout

Nearly 76% voter turnout was recorded till 3 pm in the Assam assembly elections, with the BJP-led NDA and the Congress in key contests. A delimitation exercise redrew electoral boundaries, impacting the polls. Minor incidents of violence were reported, and seven individuals were detained in connection.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 09-04-2026 16:16 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 16:16 IST
Assam's High-Stakes Election: Key Contests and Voter Turnout
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Nearing the final hours of voting, Assam witnessed a voter turnout of 76% in its keenly contested assembly elections. As of 3 pm, voters defied the rainy weather, with participation surpassing expectations in several key districts.

Chief Minister Himanta cast his vote in Kamrup, while numerous prominent political figures exercised their democratic rights across the state. The elections follow Assam's first delimitation exercise in more than a decade, adding another layer of complexity to this year's polls.

Despite minor clashes largely attributed to overcrowding, the state's polling stations reported orderly proceedings. Security measures were reinforced swiftly where clashes occurred, ensuring the continuation of voting. With 722 candidates vying for seats, Assam's electoral landscape appears highly contested as results remain eagerly anticipated.

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