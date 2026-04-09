Supreme Court Labels Memorial as Extremist in Crackdown on Dissent

The Russian Supreme Court has officially labeled the human rights group Memorial as an 'extremist' organization. This closed-door verdict, reported by state news agency TASS, serves as a notable escalation in the ongoing suppression of free speech within the country.

As a result of this ruling, authorities now have the legal grounds to prosecute anyone associated with the activities of the Nobel Prize-winning organization, including those who share its published materials. The decision marks another phase in the prolonged governmental crackdown on dissenting voices in Russia.

Prior to the announcement, Memorial expressed its belief that the outcome was predetermined. In a statement, the organization condemned the case as an effort to intimidate dissidents and stifle civil society, highlighting the growing urgency around free speech issues in Russia.

(With inputs from agencies.)