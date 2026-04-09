Supreme Court's Stern Call to Action Against Child Trafficking

The Supreme Court of India expressed significant alarm regarding the escalating child trafficking cases, highlighting the involvement of organized gangs across the nation. The court emphasized that state governments and their respective home departments must act promptly to address this issue.

A bench, including Justices JB Pardiwala and K V Viswanathan, criticized the inadequate response of several states and union territories in implementing a 2025 judgment that sought to dismantle trafficking networks. Justice Viswanathan noted that while some progress has been made, the lack of political and administrative commitment is hindering further successes.

The 2025 verdict had called for institutional reforms, including swift trial processes and bolstering Anti-Human Trafficking Units. However, states like Madhya Pradesh, Goa, and others have not adhered to reporting standards, leading the bench to consider branding non-compliant states as "defaulting" if they continue neglecting necessary actions.