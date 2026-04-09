Warming Ties: Vietnam's To Lam Heads to China

Vietnam's top leader, To Lam, is set to visit China next week, according to China's state news agency Xinhua. This visit marks Lam's first overseas trip since assuming the presidency, highlighting warming ties between the two countries.

Lam will meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping, illustrating the significant emphasis both nations place on their diplomatic and economic relations. The Chinese Foreign Ministry emphasized the importance of this visit for enhancing bilateral cooperation.

China, Vietnam's largest trading partner, expects new agreements during this visit, particularly in telecom infrastructure, bolstering their strategic partnership. However, maritime territorial disputes persist as a sensitive issue between the neighbors.

(With inputs from agencies.)