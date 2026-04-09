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Warming Ties: Vietnam's To Lam Heads to China

Vietnam's leader To Lam will visit China from April 14 to 17, marking his first trip abroad since taking office as state president. The visit underscores the significance of China-Vietnam relations, with potential agreements in telecom and other sectors. Historical maritime issues remain a point of tension.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-04-2026 13:19 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 13:19 IST
Warming Ties: Vietnam's To Lam Heads to China

Vietnam's top leader, To Lam, is set to visit China next week, according to China's state news agency Xinhua. This visit marks Lam's first overseas trip since assuming the presidency, highlighting warming ties between the two countries.

Lam will meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping, illustrating the significant emphasis both nations place on their diplomatic and economic relations. The Chinese Foreign Ministry emphasized the importance of this visit for enhancing bilateral cooperation.

China, Vietnam's largest trading partner, expects new agreements during this visit, particularly in telecom infrastructure, bolstering their strategic partnership. However, maritime territorial disputes persist as a sensitive issue between the neighbors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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