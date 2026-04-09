Stars Shine at Polls: Cinema Icons Electrify Kerala's 2026 Assembly Elections

The 2026 Assembly elections in Kerala witnessed a significant turnout from the film fraternity as prominent actors cast their votes, demonstrating star power in politics. As voters lined up, actors like Mohanlal and Mammootty became focal points, emphasizing the high stakes for political factions.

This election sees several celebrities, such as Ramesh Pisharody and Major Ravi, contesting in various constituencies. The presence of star candidates has been a key highlight, drawing public interest and energizing the electoral landscape.

Actors expressed their views on the importance of voting, with Mammootty urging citizens to seize this five-year opportunity. The election also depicts a blend of politics and entertainment, where public figures leverage their influence to engage young voters and advocate for democratic participation.

(With inputs from agencies.)