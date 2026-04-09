SentiAvatar: Revolutionizing Emotional 3D Digital Humans

SentiPulse, a trailblazer in AI technologies, has unveiled SentiAvatar, an innovative open-source framework designed to advance 3D digital human interactions. This release is a collaboration with the Gaoling School of Artificial Intelligence at Renmin University, aiming to address prevailing issues in digital human expressiveness.

The SentiAvatar framework powers SUSU, a lifelike avatar capable of speech and expressive motion, significantly improving natural conversation capabilities. By overcoming hurdles like the uncanny valley effect, SentiAvatar uses new datasets and architectural advancements to synchronize motion with audio accurately, paving the way for seamless digital communications.

The initiative represents more than a technological leap; it's an invitation to global researchers and developers to enhance and innovate the digital interaction landscape, marking a future where AI-driven digital avatars become integral to creative industries and beyond.

(With inputs from agencies.)