Left Menu

Unidentified Body Found in Ranbirpur Village

An unidentified man in his mid-twenties was discovered dead with severe head injuries in Ranbirpur village, prompting a police investigation. Found near Sarai Lakhansi, his identity remains unknown due to disfigurement. Slippers, documents, and liquor bottles were found nearby, suggesting foul play. The body has been sent for autopsy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mau | Updated: 09-04-2026 15:47 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 15:47 IST
Unidentified Body Found in Ranbirpur Village
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

An unidentified man's body with severe head injuries was found in Ranbirpur village, authorities confirmed on Thursday. The discovery was made by a local resident, triggering a police investigation into the potential murder.

The man's identity remains a mystery due to his disfigured face, although he was approximately 25 years old, dressed in a white shirt and brown trousers. Local law enforcement suggests he may have been beaten to death with sticks.

Additional evidence, including slippers, documents, and liquor bottles, was collected from the scene. The body is undergoing a post-mortem examination, while efforts continue to determine the victim's identity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes: Delhi Man Dies Opposing Petrol Theft

Tragedy Strikes: Delhi Man Dies Opposing Petrol Theft

 India
2
Indian Trade Delegation Heads to Washington for Key Talks

Indian Trade Delegation Heads to Washington for Key Talks

 Global
3
Sikkim School Bans Personal Reels During Duty Hours

Sikkim School Bans Personal Reels During Duty Hours

 India
4
Amazon Expands Pharmacy Services with Eli Lilly Weight-Loss Pill

Amazon Expands Pharmacy Services with Eli Lilly Weight-Loss Pill

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No tech fix yet: Deepfakes are outpacing detection systems

Europe’s AI Act expands reach to autonomous agents

Blockchain set to transform project governance, but adoption faces structural barriers

Higher education embraces AI to cut costs and improve access

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026