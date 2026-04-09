Unidentified Body Found in Ranbirpur Village

An unidentified man's body with severe head injuries was found in Ranbirpur village, authorities confirmed on Thursday. The discovery was made by a local resident, triggering a police investigation into the potential murder.

The man's identity remains a mystery due to his disfigured face, although he was approximately 25 years old, dressed in a white shirt and brown trousers. Local law enforcement suggests he may have been beaten to death with sticks.

Additional evidence, including slippers, documents, and liquor bottles, was collected from the scene. The body is undergoing a post-mortem examination, while efforts continue to determine the victim's identity.

(With inputs from agencies.)