Unidentified Body Found in Ranbirpur Village
An unidentified man in his mid-twenties was discovered dead with severe head injuries in Ranbirpur village, prompting a police investigation. Found near Sarai Lakhansi, his identity remains unknown due to disfigurement. Slippers, documents, and liquor bottles were found nearby, suggesting foul play. The body has been sent for autopsy.
- Country:
- India
An unidentified man's body with severe head injuries was found in Ranbirpur village, authorities confirmed on Thursday. The discovery was made by a local resident, triggering a police investigation into the potential murder.
The man's identity remains a mystery due to his disfigured face, although he was approximately 25 years old, dressed in a white shirt and brown trousers. Local law enforcement suggests he may have been beaten to death with sticks.
Additional evidence, including slippers, documents, and liquor bottles, was collected from the scene. The body is undergoing a post-mortem examination, while efforts continue to determine the victim's identity.
(With inputs from agencies.)