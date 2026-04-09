Karnataka Deputy CM Rebuts TVK Chief's Claims: Congress Stands Firm with DMK
Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar rebuffed TVK Chief Vijay's statement about Congress support for TVK. He reiterated Congress's commitment to the DMK alliance, dismissing Vijay's comments as immature. Vijay criticized both DMK and BJP alliances as corrupt, aiming to hinder his political ascent ahead of Tamil Nadu polls.
- Country:
- India
DK Shivakumar, Karnataka's Deputy Chief Minister, has robustly dismissed claims made by TVK Chief Vijay that Congress cadres are backing his party. In a strong rebuttal, Shivakumar emphasized Congress's allegiance with the DMK, refuting any alignment with TVK.
Shivakumar described Vijay as an immature politician lacking experience, suggesting any alliance he claims might only involve the TMC, not Congress. He reaffirmed the Congress-DMK tie, predicting a significant victory in upcoming elections with a two-thirds majority.
Vijay has criticized both the DMK and BJP blocs, labeling them corrupt and intent on blocking his political progress. He contends their shared objective is to stifle his political influence, having exposed their alleged corruption. As Tamil Nadu prepares for polls, Vijay aims to position his party as a formidable contender in the three-way race.
- READ MORE ON:
- Karnataka
- Deputy CM
- DK Shivakumar
- TVK Chief
- Vijay
- Congress
- DMK
- Tamil Nadu
- assembly polls
- elections
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