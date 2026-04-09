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Formula Two Races Rev Up for North American Debut

Formula Two will make its North American debut next month, adding races to the Formula One grand prix weekends in Miami and Montreal. The series had to adjust its schedule after cancellations due to geopolitical tensions. F2 CEO Bruno Michel expressed enthusiasm for these new opportunities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 09-04-2026 18:00 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 18:00 IST
Formula Two Races Rev Up for North American Debut
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Formula Two is set to make its North American debut next month, with races added to the Formula One grand prix weekends in Miami and Montreal. Originally scheduled for Bahrain and Saudi Arabia, these races were canceled due to the U.S. and Israeli airstrikes on Iran and subsequent Iranian drone and missile attacks.

The series announced that it will race in Miami from May 1-3 and Montreal from May 22-24. This adjustment fills what would have been a long gap until the next planned race in Monaco in June. "Bringing F2 to North America for the first time is really fantastic," said F2 CEO Bruno Michel, highlighting the importance of the move to keep the racing schedule on track.

Formula One's schedule remains reduced to 22 races this season, with a month-long break before resuming in Miami. However, F1 Chief Executive Stefano Domenicali praised the collaboration efforts to ensure Formula Two could race in conjunction with Formula One, calling it a fantastic restart for the season in the U.S.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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