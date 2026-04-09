Polling in all 126 assembly constituencies of Assam ends at 5 pm with estimated 84.42 per cent voter turnout: Official.
PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 09-04-2026 18:02 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 18:02 IST
- Country:
- India
Polling in all 126 assembly constituencies of Assam ends at 5 pm with estimated 84.42 per cent voter turnout: Official.
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