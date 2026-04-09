Polling for 140 Assembly seats in Kerala concludes.
PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 09-04-2026 18:04 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 18:04 IST
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- India
Polling for 140 Assembly seats in Kerala concludes.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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