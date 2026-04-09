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Shaktikanta Das Calls for Resilience Amidst Global Uncertainty at AIMA Conference

Former RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das urged Indian industry to build resilience and prepare for future uncertainties amid global volatility at the AIMA conference. He cited policy stability, infrastructure development, and strong domestic demand as key factors driving India's growth, while highlighting India's role as a stable global anchor.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-04-2026 19:37 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 19:37 IST
Shaktikanta Das Calls for Resilience Amidst Global Uncertainty at AIMA Conference
Former RBI Governor and Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister of India, Shaktikanta Das (Photo-ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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In a compelling address at the annual All India Management Association (AIMA) conference, former RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das emphasized the need for Indian businesses to cultivate resilience amid the ongoing global turmoil incited by the West Asia conflict. Das advised enterprises to proactively safeguard growth and sustainability during these turbulent times.

Highlighting India's impressive economic trajectory, Das noted the country's average annual GDP growth, stating that macroeconomic stability, effective inflation management, and substantial foreign exchange reserves have positioned India as a 'safe anchor' in a volatile global landscape.

Das further elaborated on India's strategic strengths, including policy stability, infrastructure-led development, and strong domestic demand, which have fostered investor confidence and economic resilience. He stressed on maintaining monetary credibility and fiscal discipline, while acknowledging the role of digital infrastructure in advancing financial inclusion and economic recovery.

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