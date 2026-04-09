Private Sector Must Lead India’s Next R&D Leap: Dr Jitendra Singh Calls for Industry-Led Innovation Push

In a strong call to action aimed at transforming India’s research and innovation ecosystem, Union Minister for Science & Technology and Earth Sciences, Dr Jitendra Singh, has urged the private sector to significantly scale up its participation in Research & Development (R&D), emphasising that government efforts alone cannot sustain long-term scientific growth.

Speaking at the release of two key NITI Aayog reports focused on easing R&D processes, the Minister underscored that India stands at a critical inflection point—where expanding scientific capabilities must be matched by systemic reforms and robust industry engagement.

Bridging the Gap Between Capability and Systems

Dr Jitendra Singh highlighted a growing disconnect between India’s vast pool of scientific talent and the institutional mechanisms that support research. While India has emerged as a global hub of skilled researchers and innovators, procedural inefficiencies, administrative bottlenecks, and funding delays continue to limit outcomes.

“There is no denying that research can flourish only when there are no impediments, no slowdowns and no avoidable interruptions,” he stated, stressing that even unavoidable disruptions must be managed to prevent cascading delays.

The Minister emphasized that the focus of reform must shift from theoretical system design to the real, lived experiences of researchers, advocating for evidence-based policymaking grounded in field realities.

Government Opens Doors, Industry Yet to Fully Step In

Over the past few years, the Government of India has undertaken major reforms to liberalize the R&D ecosystem. These include opening up traditionally restricted sectors such as space and nuclear energy to private participation and introducing innovative funding mechanisms like the Research, Development and Innovation (RDI) fund.

However, Dr. Singh pointed out that private sector participation remains limited and uneven, both in terms of funding and execution of research projects. He noted that even existing avenues such as Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) allocations are not being fully utilized for R&D purposes.

“Government support alone cannot sustain innovation at scale,” he asserted, calling for a stronger culture of industry investment, philanthropy, and institutional collaboration in scientific research.

R&D Now a Multi-Sectoral, Global Enterprise

The Minister highlighted the evolving nature of research, noting that it is no longer confined to laboratories but is increasingly intertwined with industry, finance, and global collaboration networks. This shift demands systems that can facilitate interdisciplinary work and cross-sector partnerships.

India’s ambition to become a global innovation leader depends on its ability to integrate research with market applications, industrial production, and international cooperation.

NITI Aayog Reports Flag Systemic Inefficiencies

The two reports released by NITI Aayog provide a comprehensive roadmap for reforming India’s R&D ecosystem. Based on extensive consultations with scientists and institutions, the reports identify key challenges:

Administrative delays in approvals and funding disbursal

Fragmented systems across different stages of research

Lack of coordination between institutions and agencies

Limited flexibility and predictability in research processes

Suman Bery, Vice Chairman of NITI Aayog, emphasized that inefficiencies often arise at the intersection of systems, rather than within individual processes. He called for a coherent, lifecycle-based approach to research management—from funding to execution and application.

A System in Transition

V.K. Saraswat, Member of NITI Aayog, described India’s research ecosystem as being at a “point of transition,” where systemic reforms are urgently needed to improve both the pace and quality of research. He advocated for:

Greater institutional autonomy

Reduced compliance burden on researchers

Stronger linkages between academia, industry, and innovation ecosystems

Meanwhile, Principal Scientific Adviser Prof. A.K. Sood pointed to persistent structural issues such as low funding success rates, hiring constraints, and infrastructure gaps, urging sustained coordination and implementation of reforms.

Enabling Measures Already Underway

The government has initiated several enabling measures to improve research productivity and access to knowledge. One such initiative, “One Nation, One Subscription,” aims to provide researchers across the country with seamless access to scientific journals—addressing long-standing barriers to information access.

Dr. Singh also emphasized that incremental improvements in routine processes—such as faster approvals, streamlined funding flows, and simplified administrative procedures—can collectively have a transformative impact on research outcomes.

Toward a Collaborative Innovation Ecosystem

Concluding his address, Dr. Jitendra Singh called for a whole-of-society approach to strengthening India’s research ecosystem. He stressed that innovation must be driven not just by scientists, but through collaboration between government, industry, academia, and civil society.

“Science today is too serious a subject to be left to scientists alone,” he remarked, underlining the need for broader stakeholder participation to translate research into scalable technologies, products, and solutions.

The Road Ahead

As India aims to expand its innovation capacity and align its scientific ecosystem with economic and strategic priorities, easing R&D processes and boosting private sector participation will be critical. The focus is increasingly shifting from producing research outputs to delivering real-world impact—a transition that will define India’s position in the global knowledge economy.

With the right mix of policy reform, institutional efficiency, and industry engagement, India has the potential to emerge as a global powerhouse in science, technology, and innovation.