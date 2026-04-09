TMC cheated Bengal's youth on two counts -- squeezed private sector to virtual oblivion, looted govt posts for money: PM Modi.
PTI | Haldia | Updated: 09-04-2026 12:11 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 12:11 IST
- Country:
- India
TMC cheated Bengal's youth on two counts -- squeezed private sector to virtual oblivion, looted govt posts for money: PM Modi.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- TMC
- Modi
- Bengal
- youth
- jobs
- private sector
- government
- opportunities
- trust
- state
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