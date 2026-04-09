Tragic Road Rage: Factory Worker Fatally Stabbed in Delhi

A tragic case of road rage led to the death of Santosh Kumar, a 27-year-old factory worker, who was viciously stabbed in Delhi's Ashok Vihar area, police reported on Thursday. The victim was chased into a public toilet on Wednesday night, where his attackers overpowered and stabbed him multiple times.

According to officials, the incident began with a verbal spat between Kumar and a motorcycle rider that escalated into a deadly physical confrontation. Despite trying to secure himself inside the public toilet, the attackers relentlessly pursued him, culminating in his death at the scene.

The police have arrested a 19-year-old, Tanish, and a juvenile suspect connected to the crime. Investigations are ongoing, with efforts focused on identifying additional suspects involved. The case underscores the devastating consequences of road rage, leaving the victim's family and community in mourning.

(With inputs from agencies.)