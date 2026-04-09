India Strengthens Cybercrime Defenses with FIU-IND and I4C Alliance

The Financial Intelligence Unit-India (FIU-IND) and the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C) have formalized an agreement to bolster their collaborative efforts against cyber fraud and financial crime. This partnership aims to strengthen national fraud detection protocols through improved information sharing.

According to a finance ministry statement, the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) focuses on establishing robust feedback mechanisms and developing guidelines and red flag indicators for financial institutions, enhancing cyber fraud prevention.

FIU-IND is committed to analyzing and disseminating information on suspected financial transactions, while I4C has developed real-time intelligence sharing platforms like the National Cybercrime Reporting Portal. This alliance promises to promote proactive efforts against cybercrime in India.