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International Cyber Fraud Uncovered: Two Arrested in Rs 3.60 Crore Scam

Police arrested two men for a cyber fraud racket involving Rs 3.60 crore. The operation used mule bank accounts and a social media app. Key figures include Agra resident Ram Avtar Singh and mastermind Vikrant Soni, who had ties to international fraud networks and received cybercrime training abroad.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-04-2026 19:40 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 19:40 IST
International Cyber Fraud Uncovered: Two Arrested in Rs 3.60 Crore Scam
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Authorities have apprehended two suspects involved in an elaborate cyber fraud operation amassing over Rs 3.60 crore, according to police reports.

The suspects, Ram Avtar Singh and Vikrant Soni, orchestrated the scam through mule bank accounts and social media platforms. Singh was arrested in Agra, leading to Soni's apprehension. They allegedly had links with international cybercriminal networks.

Police revealed that Soni, trained abroad in digital fraud, manipulated unsuspecting victims in India using malicious software. Investigations uncovered mobile devices and digital evidence crucial to the case, while efforts to trace further connections continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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