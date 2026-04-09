Courage Amid Chaos: Nigerian Forces Repel Militant Assaults

Islamist militants Boko Haram and ISWAP carried out organized overnight raids in northeastern Nigeria's Borno state, resulting in the death of an army general and several soldiers, military sources confirmed.

The Nigerian Defence Headquarters reported that key military positions in Benisheikh were targeted but eventually repelled. The insurgents also launched attacks in the towns of Pulka and Bakin Ruwa in Gwoza district. The 29 Task Force Brigade's headquarters in Benisheikh faced a night assault but managed to push back the attackers, according to official statements.

However, reports from military sources suggest that the Benisheikh base was temporarily overrun, resulting in significant losses, including the death of Brigadier-General Braimah. Nigerian air force units later evacuated deceased soldiers after securing the area. The northeastern region continues to grapple with a severe Islamist insurgency, despite ongoing military efforts.