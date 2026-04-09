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Global Outcry: Protection Demands for UN Peacekeepers in Lebanon

A significant global condemnation emerged as 63 countries and the European Union, led by Indonesia's envoy, demanded enhanced security for UN peacekeepers in Lebanon following the fatalities of three Indonesian soldiers. The statement highlights the dire humanitarian crisis in Lebanon and calls for accountability over attacks threatening regional peace.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-04-2026 21:44 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 21:44 IST
Global Outcry: Protection Demands for UN Peacekeepers in Lebanon
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In a united front, dozens of nations issued a stern joint statement at the United Nations, expressing outrage over the 'unacceptable aggressive behavior' faced by UN peacekeepers in Lebanon. This follows the deaths of three Indonesian soldiers, demanding urgent enhancements in peacekeeper protection.

The statement, articulated by Indonesia's UN Ambassador Umar Hadi, was strongly backed by 63 countries and the European Union, emphasizing that assaulting peacekeepers could fit the definition of war crimes under international law, necessitating accountability for the offenders.

The U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres denounced widespread Israeli assaults in Lebanon, which have caused extensive civilian casualties. A probe into the March incidents suggests that Israeli forces and potentially Hezbollah are responsible for the peacekeepers' deaths.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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