Global Outcry: Protection Demands for UN Peacekeepers in Lebanon

In a united front, dozens of nations issued a stern joint statement at the United Nations, expressing outrage over the 'unacceptable aggressive behavior' faced by UN peacekeepers in Lebanon. This follows the deaths of three Indonesian soldiers, demanding urgent enhancements in peacekeeper protection.

The statement, articulated by Indonesia's UN Ambassador Umar Hadi, was strongly backed by 63 countries and the European Union, emphasizing that assaulting peacekeepers could fit the definition of war crimes under international law, necessitating accountability for the offenders.

The U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres denounced widespread Israeli assaults in Lebanon, which have caused extensive civilian casualties. A probe into the March incidents suggests that Israeli forces and potentially Hezbollah are responsible for the peacekeepers' deaths.

(With inputs from agencies.)