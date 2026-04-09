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Netanyahu Seeks Direct Lebanon Talks Amidst Ceasefire Tensions

Amid escalating tensions following a deadly attack, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has announced intentions for direct discussions with Lebanon, focusing on disarming Hezbollah. This comes after considerable disruption in the Strait of Hormuz due to ongoing conflicts, urging a diplomatic track as international actors observe closely.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-04-2026 22:47 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 22:47 IST
Netanyahu Seeks Direct Lebanon Talks Amidst Ceasefire Tensions
Netanyahu

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has called for direct negotiations with Lebanon in the aftermath of a deadly attack that left over 300 dead and threatened the stability of a U.S.-Iran ceasefire. Netanyahu's aim is to disarm Hezbollah and establish peaceful relations with Lebanon through these talks.

The conflict has severely impacted global energy supplies, especially with the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, a critical passage for oil. A single oil products tanker and few dry bulk carriers sailed through, compared to a usual 140 ships daily before the conflict, showcasing the scale of disruption in energy supplies.

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun is also pursuing a diplomatic resolution, furthering hopes for peace as discussions are anticipated to take place in Washington next week. Meanwhile, Israel is expected to ease its aggressions in Lebanon, aligning with a U.S.-brokered ceasefire agreement to disarm Hezbollah and leave weapon-holding to state forces.

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