Melania Trump Denounces Epstein Allegations as 'Baseless'

In a forceful denial, First Lady Melania Trump has distanced herself from Jeffrey Epstein, rejecting online accusations as 'completely false'. She called the claims 'smears' and condemned them during a statement at the White House.

Mrs. Trump urged Congress to hold a public hearing for Epstein's survivors, supporting their right to share their stories. Her call comes amid broader attempts to move past the Epstein controversy.

While emphasizing no friendship with Epstein or Maxwell, Mrs. Trump admitted to existing within overlapping social circles, downplaying any communication as trivial.