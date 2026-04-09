Massive Rs 550 Crore Fraud Unveiled in Haryana Government Fund Scam

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has initiated a comprehensive probe into a startling case of financial misconduct amounting to over Rs 550 crore, involving the alleged misappropriation of Haryana government funds. The investigation centers around fraudulent banking activities and the operation of shell entities.

Registered recently by the Economic Offences Branch-III in Delhi, the case has gained momentum following approval from both the Haryana and Indian governments to expand the CBI's jurisdiction. Originally filed in Panchkula's State Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau, the case highlights serious offenses under the Prevention of Corruption Act and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Led by Additional Superintendent of Police Puspal Paul, the CBI is set to scrutinize bank statements and company transactions linked to key suspects. Among those entities under suspicion are Swastik Desh Project, SRR Planning Gurus Pvt. Ltd., Cap Co Fintech Services, and R.S. Traders. The investigation marks a significant effort to address one of the largest financial frauds involving public funds in recent memory.

(With inputs from agencies.)