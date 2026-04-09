NHRC Alerts on Alarming Rights Violations in Schools

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has responded to alarming reports from Bihar and Gujarat, highlighting potential human rights violations. In Bihar, a young student unintentionally consumed illicit liquor instead of a soft drink at a school in Begusarai, violating the state's strict liquor ban.

The NHRC took notice following a media report on April 6 about the incident and found illicit liquor stored in large quantities at the school's premises, resulting in a police investigation that led to the seizure of 204 liters of alcohol.

Meanwhile, in Gujarat, NHRC's attention was drawn to another report revealing that 57 girls suffered food poisoning in a Memnagar hostel, prompting the commission to demand a detailed report from state authorities regarding the incidents that undermine basic human rights.

(With inputs from agencies.)