Crackdown on Safety Violations: Andhra Officials Seize Private Buses

Transport department authorities in Andhra Pradesh took decisive action against safety violations by seizing five inter-state private buses during inspections in East Godavari over two days.

The enforcement drive targeted buses operating to major cities like Hyderabad and Bengaluru, uncovering serious safety breaches, including illegally installed diesel tanks and blocked emergency exits, endangering passenger safety.

Authorities announced penalties exceeding Rs 2.1 lakh for the offending operators, pledging ongoing inspections to uphold passenger safety standards.

(With inputs from agencies.)