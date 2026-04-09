Crackdown on Safety Violations: Andhra Officials Seize Private Buses
Transport officials in Andhra Pradesh seized five private buses for safety violations, including illegal diesel tanks and blocked emergency exits. Conducted over two days, the inspections aimed to curb safety lapses among inter-state buses. Penalties of over Rs 2.1 lakh were imposed on the operators.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Rajamahendravaram | Updated: 09-04-2026 20:35 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 20:35 IST
- Country:
- India
Transport department authorities in Andhra Pradesh took decisive action against safety violations by seizing five inter-state private buses during inspections in East Godavari over two days.
The enforcement drive targeted buses operating to major cities like Hyderabad and Bengaluru, uncovering serious safety breaches, including illegally installed diesel tanks and blocked emergency exits, endangering passenger safety.
Authorities announced penalties exceeding Rs 2.1 lakh for the offending operators, pledging ongoing inspections to uphold passenger safety standards.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Hyderabad Hosts Destination Tripura - Business Meet 2026 Investors' Roadshow
DRI Cracks Gold Smuggling Ring at Bengaluru Airport
Ghana High Commissioner Seeks Partnership in Hyderabad
Blanka Vlasic: Olympic Medallist Named Ambassador for TCS World 10K Bengaluru 2026
Cong's Pawan Khera dared Assam Police to arrest him after making allegations against my wife, but fled to Hyderabad: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma.