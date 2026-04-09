NHRC Probes Ramgarh Steel Plant Explosion for Rights Violations

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has issued a notice to Jharkhand's chief secretary and director general of police following reports of a fatal explosion at a private steel plant in the Ramgarh district. The explosion resulted in one death and serious injuries to seven workers.

NHRC's notice calls for a detailed investigation into the incident, which allegedly occurred due to a 'technical fault or negligence' in maintaining safety standards. The rights body seeks a comprehensive report within two weeks covering the health status of the injured, progress of the investigation, and any compensation offered to the victims.

The explosion happened while work was underway and the injured were promptly shifted to local medical centers before being transferred for advanced treatment in Ranchi. One of the workers succumbed to injuries during the treatment process, prompting the NHRC's attention.

(With inputs from agencies.)