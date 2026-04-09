Left Menu

NHRC Probes Ramgarh Steel Plant Explosion for Rights Violations

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has issued a notice to Jharkhand officials regarding a recent explosion at a private steel plant. The incident resulted in one death and injuries to seven others. The NHRC is seeking a detailed report on the incident, its investigation, and compensation provided.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-04-2026 21:09 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 21:09 IST
NHRC Probes Ramgarh Steel Plant Explosion for Rights Violations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has issued a notice to Jharkhand's chief secretary and director general of police following reports of a fatal explosion at a private steel plant in the Ramgarh district. The explosion resulted in one death and serious injuries to seven workers.

NHRC's notice calls for a detailed investigation into the incident, which allegedly occurred due to a 'technical fault or negligence' in maintaining safety standards. The rights body seeks a comprehensive report within two weeks covering the health status of the injured, progress of the investigation, and any compensation offered to the victims.

The explosion happened while work was underway and the injured were promptly shifted to local medical centers before being transferred for advanced treatment in Ranchi. One of the workers succumbed to injuries during the treatment process, prompting the NHRC's attention.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Assam's Historic Poll Turnout: A Movement Beyond Elections

Assam's Historic Poll Turnout: A Movement Beyond Elections

 India
2
Fruit Drink Packs Conceal Illicit Liquor in Madhya Pradesh

Fruit Drink Packs Conceal Illicit Liquor in Madhya Pradesh

 India
3
Determined Voter Triumphs Through Bureaucratic Hurdle in Kerala Elections

Determined Voter Triumphs Through Bureaucratic Hurdle in Kerala Elections

 India
4
Darts Regulation Authority Bans Transgender Players from Women's Tournaments

Darts Regulation Authority Bans Transgender Players from Women's Tournaments

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No tech fix yet: Deepfakes are outpacing detection systems

Europe’s AI Act expands reach to autonomous agents

Blockchain set to transform project governance, but adoption faces structural barriers

Higher education embraces AI to cut costs and improve access

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026