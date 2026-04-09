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Haridwar Archery Coach Charged with Heinous Crime

An archery coach in Haridwar, Uttarakhand, is accused of raping and threatening a 14-year-old student. The accused, named Pawan, faces serious charges following a complaint by the victim's father. The police are investigating the case, and the arrest is pending.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Haridwar | Updated: 09-04-2026 23:54 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 23:54 IST
Haridwar Archery Coach Charged with Heinous Crime
  • Country:
  • India

A Haridwar archery coach has been booked on charges of assaulting a minor student, with claims of rape and intimidation emerging against him.

The accused, Pawan from Haryana, allegedly attacked the 14-year-old and managed to keep her silent through threats of violence.

Following a complaint from the student's father at the Kankhal police station, authorities have commenced an investigation and recorded the victim's statement, leaving Pawan's arrest imminent.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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