Haridwar Archery Coach Charged with Heinous Crime
An archery coach in Haridwar, Uttarakhand, is accused of raping and threatening a 14-year-old student. The accused, named Pawan, faces serious charges following a complaint by the victim's father. The police are investigating the case, and the arrest is pending.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Haridwar | Updated: 09-04-2026 23:54 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 23:54 IST
- Country:
- India
A Haridwar archery coach has been booked on charges of assaulting a minor student, with claims of rape and intimidation emerging against him.
The accused, Pawan from Haryana, allegedly attacked the 14-year-old and managed to keep her silent through threats of violence.
Following a complaint from the student's father at the Kankhal police station, authorities have commenced an investigation and recorded the victim's statement, leaving Pawan's arrest imminent.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Haridwar
- archery
- coach
- Haryana
- police
- crime
- rape
- investigation
- student
- Uttarakhand
ALSO READ
Melania Trump delivers statement at White House denying ties to Jeffrey Epstein and knowledge of his crimes, reports AP.
New Legislation: The Central Armed Police Forces (General Administration) Act, 2026
President Droupadi Murmu gives assent to Central Armed Police Forces (General Administration) Bill, 2026.
Punjab Police Thwarts ISI-Backed Terror Plot, Arrests Two Operatives
Kolkata Police on High Alert Ahead of Assembly Elections