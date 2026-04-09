Haridwar Archery Coach Charged with Heinous Crime

A Haridwar archery coach has been booked on charges of assaulting a minor student, with claims of rape and intimidation emerging against him.

The accused, Pawan from Haryana, allegedly attacked the 14-year-old and managed to keep her silent through threats of violence.

Following a complaint from the student's father at the Kankhal police station, authorities have commenced an investigation and recorded the victim's statement, leaving Pawan's arrest imminent.

(With inputs from agencies.)