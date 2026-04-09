Erdogan Urges Maximum Utilization of U.S.-Iran Talks for Peace

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan has called for the upcoming U.S.-Iran negotiations to be fully leveraged to ensure durable peace. This message was conveyed during a phone conversation with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, as reported by Erdogan's office.

Erdogan stressed the paramount importance of avoiding any actions that could jeopardize the peace process. He underscored that all efforts must be concentrated on thwarting any attempts to derail the negotiations.

The Turkish leader also conveyed his country's willingness to support the diplomatic initiative, indicating Turkey's active role in facilitating a successful outcome.