Tensions Escalate Amid Flawed Ceasefire in Iran Conflict

Kuwait has accused Iran and its proxies of launching drone attacks on Thursday targeting Kuwait, despite the ongoing two-week ceasefire in the Iran conflict. The claims, reported by Kuwait's foreign ministry through the KUNA news agency, stress new pressure on the ceasefire ahead of US-Iran talks planned in Islamabad.

Saudi Arabia also confirmed a recent strike that damaged a key pipeline, highlighting the ceasefire's fragility. Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu has announced forthcoming negotiations with Lebanon aimed at disarming Hezbollah militants, amid the military's ongoing bombardment in Beirut and an uncertain ceasefire scope.

Additionally, US President Trump cast doubt on the ceasefire's effectiveness, citing issues with Iran's control over the Strait of Hormuz. The proposed peace talks, though a key development, face hurdles due to historical hostilities and regional instability. Iran's agreement to the ceasefire was termed a strategy rather than a weakness.