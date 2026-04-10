Prime Suspect in Kamal Kaur Murder Nabbed in Middle East: A Triumph for Punjab Police

In a significant development, the Punjab Police's Counter Intelligence Wing successfully apprehended Amritpal Singh Mehron, the main suspect in the 2025 murder of Kamal Kaur, also known as social media influencer Kamal Bhabhi. The operation, executed with the aid of the Overseas Fugitive Tracking and Extradition Cell (OFTEC), culminated in his arrest in the Middle East.

Sharing the news on social media, Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav confirmed that Mehron, along with three accomplices, had kidnapped and killed Kaur on June 11, 2025. The crime scene was a car parked at Adesh Hospital in Bathinda. While the other accomplices were previously apprehended, Mehron had managed to evade capture by escaping to Dubai.

The meticulous coordination between Punjab Police and central agencies led to Mehron's detention and deportation. On April 10, 2026, upon landing at Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi, he was taken into custody by the authorities. The Punjab Police's firm stance against organized crime remains steadfast as they ensure justice in this high-profile case.