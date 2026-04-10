Six killed, three injured in collision between two cars in Chhattisgarh's Kanker district: Police.
PTI | Kanker | Updated: 10-04-2026 08:47 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 08:47 IST
- Country:
- India
Six killed, three injured in collision between two cars in Chhattisgarh's Kanker district: Police.
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