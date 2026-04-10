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Uncertain Beginnings: US-Iran Talks in Islamabad

The anticipated US-Iran dialogue in Islamabad is clouded by uncertainty. Delegates' arrivals were not confirmed despite a planned ceasefire, visa facilitation by Pakistan, and heavy security measures. With tensions involving Israel, global attention focuses on these talks' potential impact on West Asia's security and international relations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 10-04-2026 10:14 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 10:14 IST
Uncertain Beginnings: US-Iran Talks in Islamabad
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

The commencement of the US-Iran dialogue in Islamabad faced uncertainty as no official confirmation of delegates' arrivals surfaced by Friday, the day slated for talks. Pakistan facilitated visas for journalists and officials attending the discussions. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had called for a two-week ceasefire to encourage dialogue.

Despite repeated Israeli ceasefire violations, Iran's ambassador to Pakistan confirmed a 10-member delegation's arrival. However, deteriorating situations in Lebanon, including Israeli aerial attacks, raised doubts about the harmony in talks, further fueled by the lack of a set timeline for delegate arrivals.

Pakistan heightened security in Islamabad, deploying over 10,000 personnel amid a 'red alert' status. Visa-on-arrival provisions were praised for facilitating entry for international delegates. The global community closely watches these negotiations, which hold significant implications for West Asia's stability, energy markets, and diplomacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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