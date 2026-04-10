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Heightened Security Measures for Tripura Tribal Council Elections

The Union Home Ministry has approved 24 companies of central paramilitary forces for the upcoming Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council elections on April 12. With additional forces arriving, security is heightened, especially in sensitive areas. Chief Minister Manik Saha emphasized a commitment to preventing violence during the election process.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Agartala | Updated: 10-04-2026 10:18 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 10:18 IST
Heightened Security Measures for Tripura Tribal Council Elections
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The Union Home Ministry has greenlit the deployment of 24 companies of central paramilitary forces for the April 12 polls in the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council, according to an official statement on Friday.

Four companies from the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) have already reached the state, with each company consisting of about 100 to 135 personnel. An additional 20 companies are set to arrive soon to bolster election security, focusing on sensitive tribal-dominated regions.

This move comes amid reports of violent incidents from 40 areas since the election announcement. Chief Minister Manik Saha stressed a firm stance against any attempts to capture the council through oppressive means, underscoring the government's commitment to secure and fair elections, especially in 311 highly critical polling booths.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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