Runaway Rescue: Emotional Distress Sparks Search for Young Girl
A 13-year-old girl from Maharashtra's Palghar district fled home, feeling her mother favored her sibling. Police, with local assistance, found her near Dranjaroli Dam. Thankfully unharmed, she received counseling to address her emotional distress and has been reunited with her family, according to District Superintendent Yatish Deshmukh.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Palghar | Updated: 10-04-2026 10:31 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 10:31 IST
- Country:
- India
A 13-year-old girl from Palghar district in Maharashtra ran away, convinced her mother preferred her sibling, police reported on Friday.
The incident sparked a search within the Safale police precinct on Thursday, after which authorities found the girl near Dranjaroli Dam.
The girl, suffering from emotional distress, was unharmed and received necessary counseling before rejoining her family, stated District Superintendent of Police Yatish Deshmukh.