Runaway Rescue: Emotional Distress Sparks Search for Young Girl

A 13-year-old girl from Palghar district in Maharashtra ran away, convinced her mother preferred her sibling, police reported on Friday.

The incident sparked a search within the Safale police precinct on Thursday, after which authorities found the girl near Dranjaroli Dam.

The girl, suffering from emotional distress, was unharmed and received necessary counseling before rejoining her family, stated District Superintendent of Police Yatish Deshmukh.