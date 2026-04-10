Emotional Distress Drives Teen to Run Away in Maharashtra

A 13-year-old girl's emotional turmoil led her to run away from her home in Maharashtra's Palghar district. The incident, reported on Thursday, involved a belief that her mother showed favoritism towards her sister. This perceived injustice caused severe distress, even risking self-harm.

The search for the minor, a resident of Hanjaroli village, was initiated by local police with assistance from villagers. District Superintendent of Police Yatish Deshmukh confirmed her discovery near the Dranjaroli Dam. She was found unharmed and was immediately provided with professional counseling to manage her emotional health.

Deshmukh emphasized the priority placed on the girl's safety, expressing relief that she was unharmed. The girl has now been reunited with her parents, with ongoing support to resolve the familial tensions that led to the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)