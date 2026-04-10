SC summons on April 13 investigating officer in rape and murder case of 4-year-old girl in Ghaziabad.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-04-2026 12:30 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 12:30 IST
- Country:
- India
SC summons on April 13 investigating officer in rape and murder case of 4-year-old girl in Ghaziabad.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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- Supreme Court
- Ghaziabad
- rape
- murder
- child protection
- investigation
- justice
- law
- court case
- officer
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