Supreme Court to Address Plea on West Bengal Electoral Rolls

The Supreme Court has agreed to hear on April 13 a fresh plea challenging the Election Commission's decision to freeze electoral rolls ahead of the forthcoming assembly polls in West Bengal. The move was part of the roll finalization by the poll panel for the seats that will open polls on April 23 and 29. Votes are set to be counted on May 4.

The freezing of electoral rolls bars any new entries, including those previously deleted, from being added for this election. Chief Justice Surya Kant and justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi were requested by a lawyer to urgently take up the plea. The lawyer noted that many appeals against deletions remain unresolved, despite finalization on April 9.

Senior advocate D S Naidu, representing the poll panel, asserted that the cut-off was April 9, and no entries would be considered past that date. Chief Justice emphasized that while the rights to vote are constitutional, the deletion is not permanent, noting that approximately 60 lakh claims and objections were addressed in the Special Intensive Revision process.

(With inputs from agencies.)