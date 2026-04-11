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Abhishek Banerjee Vows to Restore Voter Rights Amidst Political Accusations

TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee accuses rivals of being BJP 'agencies,' pledging voting rights restoration in Murshidabad. He names officials and politicians allegedly undermining democracy and refutes claims by Humayun Kabir. Banerjee assures constituents of development efforts and a 22-0 election target.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Murshidabad | Updated: 11-04-2026 14:55 IST | Created: 11-04-2026 14:55 IST
Abhishek Banerjee Vows to Restore Voter Rights Amidst Political Accusations
Abhishek Banerjee
  • Country:
  • India

In a rally at Murshidabad, TMC's national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee accused political opponents of acting as 'agencies' for the BJP, vowing to restore disenfranchised citizens' voting rights within a month of their return to power.

Banerjee singled out Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, Congress figure Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, and politician Humayun Kabir, alleging their roles in eroding democratic processes in the district. A viral video purportedly shows Kabir seeking funds for personal gain, an accusation he denies, attributing the footage to AI fabrication.

Banerjee took a firm stance against religious politics, criticizing Kabir's remarks on religion and stating TMC's commitment to secular values. He emphasized the importance of development for Murshidabad's 22 constituencies, asserting personal responsibility and defining it as a 'debt of love' to the locals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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