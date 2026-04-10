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Embattled Judge's Resignation Halts Impeachment Drama

Judge Yashwant Varma, under scrutiny after burnt currency was found in his official residence, resigns, halting impeachment. A timeline reveals investigation actions, including a fire incident leading to cash discovery, inquiry committee formation, and the Supreme Court's rejection of Judge Varma's plea before his resignation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-04-2026 14:56 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 14:56 IST
Embattled Judge's Resignation Halts Impeachment Drama
Judge Yashwant Varma
  • Country:
  • India

Embattled Allahabad High Court Judge Yashwant Varma has submitted his resignation to President Droupadi Murmu, effectively halting impeachment proceedings against him. The judge was under fire after wads of burnt currency notes were found at his residence last year.

The case unraveled through a series of developments starting on March 14, 2025, when a fire broke out at Varma's official Delhi bungalow, unearthing the wads of cash. The Delhi High Court conducted an inspection, and the news broke in an English daily, spurring a deeper investigation.

Despite his denials and attempts to challenge the investigations, Justice Varma faced a guilty verdict from a Supreme Court panel, which urged his impeachment. After multiple rejections of his pleas by the judiciary, Varma's resignation on April 9 marks the close of a contentious chapter.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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