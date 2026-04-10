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Empowering Tomorrow: Women in Leadership and Governance

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla emphasizes the importance of enhancing women's representation in legislative bodies, highlighting their contributions across sectors such as business, education, and science. With the amendment of the Women's Reservation Act, India aims to increase Lok Sabha seats reserved for women by 2029, illustrating a commitment to gender equality.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Panaji | Updated: 10-04-2026 17:34 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 17:34 IST
Empowering Tomorrow: Women in Leadership and Governance
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In a significant statement, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla underscored the emergence of women as key players in various sectors, from business to science, advocating for their increased involvement in policymaking and lawmaking. His remarks come amid preparations for amending the 'Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam' to enforce greater women's representation by 2029.

Speaking at the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association's India Region West Zone conference, Birla highlighted the pressing need for stronger female representation from local governance levels to the national Parliament. The anticipated amendment will secure 33 percent reservation of seats for women, a move aimed to take effect by the 2029 general elections.

Birla's address at Goa University resonated with encouragement for young women's participation in governance, noting the presence of female officers in training. The emphasis was on youth engagement across democratic processes to foster transparency, thereby steering India towards its 2047 developmental vision.

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