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Vedanta Challenges Adani Bid: Integrity of Insolvency Process Under Scrutiny

Vedanta Group has questioned the evaluation process used by lenders of Jaiprakash Associates Ltd, which favored a lower bid from Adani Enterprises over theirs. Allegations suggest a lack of transparency and commercial wisdom in the tribunal's decision amidst the insolvency proceedings. The controversy highlights the dispute's complexity and raises concerns over insolvency proceedings in India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-04-2026 17:41 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 17:41 IST
Vedanta Challenges Adani Bid: Integrity of Insolvency Process Under Scrutiny
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Vedanta Group has raised issues about the evaluation metrics employed by lenders of Jaiprakash Associates Ltd, which decided in favor of Adani Enterprises' lower bid. The proceedings at the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal revealed contention over the commercial wisdom exercised by the committee of creditors.

Represented by senior advocate Abhijeet Sinha, Vedanta argued that the metrics used are merely guiding tools. He claimed their bid was superior in both gross and net present value, highlighting a lack of discussion over opting for a lower bid. The tribunal's approach is under scrutiny for alleged irregularities.

The situation underscores broader governance issues in India's insolvency framework. While the tribunal approved Adani's Rs 14,535-crore bid, Vedanta continues to challenge the decision. This case reflects the complex nature of managing debt resolutions and maintaining fairness in competitive bidding processes.

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