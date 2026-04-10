Vedanta Challenges Adani Bid: Integrity of Insolvency Process Under Scrutiny

Vedanta Group has raised issues about the evaluation metrics employed by lenders of Jaiprakash Associates Ltd, which decided in favor of Adani Enterprises' lower bid. The proceedings at the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal revealed contention over the commercial wisdom exercised by the committee of creditors.

Represented by senior advocate Abhijeet Sinha, Vedanta argued that the metrics used are merely guiding tools. He claimed their bid was superior in both gross and net present value, highlighting a lack of discussion over opting for a lower bid. The tribunal's approach is under scrutiny for alleged irregularities.

The situation underscores broader governance issues in India's insolvency framework. While the tribunal approved Adani's Rs 14,535-crore bid, Vedanta continues to challenge the decision. This case reflects the complex nature of managing debt resolutions and maintaining fairness in competitive bidding processes.