Delhi: Emerging as a Global Arbitration Hub
Delhi is positioning itself as a key center for arbitration and legal services, highlighted by its concentration of significant institutions. This strategic advantage, combined with India's growing economic influence, underscores the importance of reliable dispute resolution frameworks in engaging with global markets, according to Lt Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu.
- Country:
- India
Lt Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu emphasized Delhi's potential to become a leading hub for arbitration and legal services during the International Conference on 'Arbitration in the Era of Globalisation.'
Sandhu highlighted Delhi's unique position within the arbitration ecosystem, with its significant concentration of institutional, legal, and commercial resources. This, he said, offers a substantial advantage for the city to emerge as a center of arbitration and legal services.
Sandhu underscored arbitration as a vital pillar of global commerce, stressing neutrality, predictability, and enforceability as key features. As India rises in global economic rankings, the need for dependable dispute resolution systems becomes more pronounced, with institutions like the Indian Council of Arbitration playing a crucial role.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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