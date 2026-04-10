Haryana Hikes Minimum Wage Amid Rising Tensions and Costs

In response to escalating worker protests, Haryana has announced a significant 35% increase in the minimum wages for unskilled laborers. The state's move comes amidst soaring living costs exacerbated by the geopolitical tensions involving the U.S., Israel, and Iran.

Effective from April 1, the new wage is set at $165 per month, elevating from $120, in an attempt to provide relief to laborers while posing additional challenges to the auto industry, which is already grappling with rising raw material prices and input costs.

Policymakers hope to alleviate immediate pressures on workers, yet industry executives foresee prolonged disruptions in the supply chain, alongside the broader economic implications of India's heavy reliance on gas amid ongoing global crises.