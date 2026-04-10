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Historic Khan Market Restaurants Get Court Approval Sans Fire NOC

The Delhi High Court has allowed Khan Market restaurants to operate without a fire NOC if they restrict occupancy to under 50 people. The court cited the market's structural uniqueness as rationale, allowing renowned eateries like Khan Chacha to continue business while ensuring safety compliance within occupancy limits.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-04-2026 18:41 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 18:41 IST
Historic Khan Market Restaurants Get Court Approval Sans Fire NOC
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court has ruled in favor of iconic eateries in Khan Market, permitting operations without a fire NOC, given that occupancy remains below 50 people. Justice Purushaindra Kumar Kaurav acknowledged the market's historical and structural constraints, noting its status as a key cultural and commercial hub in Delhi.

The decision came after petitions from various renowned outlets, including Khan Chacha and Starbucks Coffee, which sought operational approvals without the fire NOC. Operators must maintain safety compliance, despite structural limitations, and limit the number of patrons to comply with legal standards.

The judgment emphasizes that any enforcement actions regarding fire safety will require 30 days' prior notice. Petitioners have pledged to adhere to occupancy and safety conditions, highlighting that no fire clearance is necessary for venues with a capacity below 50 according to Delhi's 2016 building laws.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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