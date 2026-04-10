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Mainpuri Court Sentences Man to Life for Daughters' Murder Over Stolen Phone

A man in Mainpuri district, Uttar Pradesh, was sentenced to life imprisonment after killing his two daughters over a stolen mobile phone. The incident occurred in March 2020 when Shivdesh Sharma, 55, shot his daughters Neha, 20, and Anamika, 18, claiming they stole a phone.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mainpuri | Updated: 10-04-2026 19:12 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 19:12 IST
Mainpuri Court Sentences Man to Life for Daughters' Murder Over Stolen Phone
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In a tragic case from Mainpuri district, Uttar Pradesh, a local court has handed down a life sentence to a man for the murder of his two daughters. The gruesome incident occurred after the man accused them of stealing a mobile phone, according to a government prosecutor on Friday.

The convict, identified as 55-year-old Shivdesh Sharma, allegedly acted in a fit of rage after learning about the theft while working as a mason. His daughters, Neha, 20, and Anamika, 18, were reportedly confronted about the theft before the tragic event unfolded on March 18, 2020.

Sharma, residing in Mohalla Ram Lila Maidan, had accompanied his family to a breakfast at Pawan Sharma's house just a day before the incident. The situation turned fatal after a heated confrontation about the stolen phone, resulting in Sharma using a country-made pistol to commit the crime.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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