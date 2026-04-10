Mainpuri Court Sentences Man to Life for Daughters' Murder Over Stolen Phone

In a tragic case from Mainpuri district, Uttar Pradesh, a local court has handed down a life sentence to a man for the murder of his two daughters. The gruesome incident occurred after the man accused them of stealing a mobile phone, according to a government prosecutor on Friday.

The convict, identified as 55-year-old Shivdesh Sharma, allegedly acted in a fit of rage after learning about the theft while working as a mason. His daughters, Neha, 20, and Anamika, 18, were reportedly confronted about the theft before the tragic event unfolded on March 18, 2020.

Sharma, residing in Mohalla Ram Lila Maidan, had accompanied his family to a breakfast at Pawan Sharma's house just a day before the incident. The situation turned fatal after a heated confrontation about the stolen phone, resulting in Sharma using a country-made pistol to commit the crime.

(With inputs from agencies.)