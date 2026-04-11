High-Stakes US-Iran Talks in Islamabad Amid Ceasefire Tensions
Senior US and Iranian leaders convened in Islamabad for high-level talks to end a six-week war, despite tension over demands related to Lebanon and sanctions. The meeting marks the highest-level dialogue since 1979, with issues like Iran's economic sanctions and control over the Strait of Hormuz at stake.
Senior US and Iranian leaders gathered in Islamabad on Saturday aiming to resolve their six-week conflict. However, the talks faced uncertainty as Tehran called for commitments regarding Lebanon and sanctions prior to engaging. The negotiations represent the highest-level dialogue between the nations since the Islamic Revolution of 1979.
Leading the US delegation was Vice President JD Vance, alongside President Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff and son-in-law Jared Kushner. Meanwhile, Iran's parliamentary Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf and Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi represented Tehran. This marked the first official face-to-face negotiations since the 2015 nuclear deal, which Trump withdrew from in 2018.
Tensions remain over Iran's demand for the unblocking of assets and ceasefire in Lebanon, where conflict involving Israel has resulted in significant casualties. Despite this, both sides expressed cautious optimism, with preliminary discussions already underway. Islamabad was under heavy security amid the talks, emphasizing the high stakes and global interest in the outcome.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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