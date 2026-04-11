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Uttar Pradesh Leaders Honor Social Reformer Jyotiba Phule's Legacy

On Jyotiba Phule's birth anniversary, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Deputy Chief Ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak honored his contributions to social reform. They praised his efforts in advocating for education, equality, and women's rights, envisioning a more egalitarian society.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 11-04-2026 11:37 IST | Created: 11-04-2026 11:37 IST
Uttar Pradesh Leaders Honor Social Reformer Jyotiba Phule's Legacy
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath paid tribute to social reformer Jyotiba Phule on his birth anniversary, celebrating him as a champion for the marginalized.

Addressing the impact of Phule's work, Deputy Chief Ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak highlighted his enduring influence in advocating for education and equality. Maurya described Phule's struggles as fundamental to societal upliftment.

Phule's legacy, particularly in women's rights and education, remains seminal. Born in 1827, he established schools for girls and fought for an egalitarian society, an inspiration underscored by leaders in Uttar Pradesh today.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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