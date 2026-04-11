Reaching for the Stars: Amit Kshatriya's Journey at NASA

Indian-American scientist Amit Kshatriya has achieved remarkable success in his tenure at NASA, moving from a childhood fascination with rockets to becoming the agency's Associate Administrator. Born in Wisconsin to Indian immigrants, Kshatriya developed an early interest in space growing up near NASA's Mission Control in Houston.

A graduate of the California Institute of Technology, he initially ventured into the oil and gas and medical fields before joining NASA's primary contractor, United Space Alliance, in 2003. His career at NASA includes vital roles such as a space station flight director and manager of the ISS Vehicle Office.

Kshatriya's work culminated in his leadership of the Moon to Mars program, contributing to the Artemis I mission aimed at human lunar exploration. His contributions have been recognized with prestigious accolades, including the NASA Outstanding Leadership Medal and the Silver Snoopy award for flight safety excellence.

(With inputs from agencies.)