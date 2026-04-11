Tragic Encounter: Mahout Fatally Injured by Tusked Elephant
A mahout in Tamil Nadu was fatally injured by the elephant he was caring for. The incident occurred while the mahout was feeding the elephant. Despite undergoing surgery, he succumbed to his injuries. No legal case has been registered yet, and the police are awaiting witness statements for further action.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 11-04-2026 11:31 IST | Created: 11-04-2026 11:31 IST
- Country:
- India
A mahout in Tamil Nadu tragically died after being gored by the elephant he was tasked with caring for, authorities reported.
The incident transpired on Friday night as the mahout attempted to feed the elephant palm leaves near Naruvamoodu. The elephant's forceful pull brought the mahout dangerously close, culminating in the fatal contact with the primate's tusk.
Despite immediate medical attention and surgery efforts, the mahout succumbed to the severe injuries sustained. Police have yet to file charges, as they await statements from both family members and eyewitnesses.
- READ MORE ON:
- mahout
- elephant
- attack
- Naruvamoodu
- Tamil Nadu
- police
- surgery
- hospital
- Tusk
- fatal
ALSO READ
Dravidian Model 2.0: A New Dawn in Tamil Nadu Politics
Chidambaram Critiques TVK's Political Inexperience Ahead of Tamil Nadu Elections
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin to PTI: DMK-led alliance will win more than 200 seats in April 23 assembly polls, will form govt.
Autorickshaw Drivers Strike Over Police Assault Allegations
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin to PTI: DMK-led alliance will win more than 200 seats in April 23 assembly polls, will form govt.